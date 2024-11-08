Western Kentucky visits Grand Canyon following Faye’s 28-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Grand…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Grand Canyon after Babacar Faye scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 91-84 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

Grand Canyon went 16-0 at home last season while going 30-5 overall. The Antelopes shot 46.0% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Western Kentucky went 22-12 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Hilltoppers averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 10.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.