Western Kentucky visits Grand Canyon following Coles’ 26-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -12.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Western Kentucky after JaKobe Coles scored 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 89-79 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

Grand Canyon went 30-5 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Antelopes averaged 79.1 points per game last season, 19.3 on free throws and 21 from beyond the arc.

Western Kentucky went 6-7 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Hilltoppers shot 46.6% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.