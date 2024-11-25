Western Kentucky visits Brea and No. 9 Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky faces…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky faces Western Kentucky after Koby Brea scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 108-59 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC with 97.0 points and is shooting 52.2%.

The Hilltoppers are 0-1 in road games. Western Kentucky ranks fourth in the CUSA with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Babacar Faye averaging 7.8.

Kentucky averages 97.0 points, 24.2 more per game than the 72.8 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brea averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 74.1% from beyond the arc.

Don McHenry is averaging 17.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Hilltoppers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

