Western Kentucky starts season at home against Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky starts the season at home against Wichita State.

Western Kentucky went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Hilltoppers averaged 7.6 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Wichita State finished 1-9 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Shockers gave up 73.1 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

