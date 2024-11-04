Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Western Kentucky starts season…

Western Kentucky starts season at home against Wichita State

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Wichita State Shockers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky starts the season at home against Wichita State.

Western Kentucky went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Hilltoppers averaged 7.6 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Wichita State finished 1-9 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Shockers gave up 73.1 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up