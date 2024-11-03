Western Kentucky hosts Wichita State for season opener

Wichita State Shockers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -1; over/under…

Wichita State Shockers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky opens the season at home against Wichita State.

Western Kentucky went 12-2 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Hilltoppers averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 10.3 bench points last season.

Wichita State went 15-19 overall with a 1-9 record on the road a season ago. The Shockers averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 36.5 in the paint, 10.8 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

