Western Kentucky hosts Lipscomb after Ognacevic’s 28-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -3.5;…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Western Kentucky after Jacob Ognacevic scored 28 points in Lipscomb’s 80-79 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

Western Kentucky finished 22-12 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Hilltoppers averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 10.3 bench points last season.

Lipscomb went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Bisons averaged 14.5 assists per game on 30.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.