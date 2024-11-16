Western Kentucky hosts Lipscomb after Ognacevic’s 28-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Western…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Western Kentucky after Jacob Ognacevic scored 28 points in Lipscomb’s 80-79 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

Western Kentucky went 22-12 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Hilltoppers averaged 80.2 points per game last season, 40.4 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

Lipscomb finished 20-12 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Bisons allowed opponents to score 76.5 points per game and shot 46.0% from the field last season.

