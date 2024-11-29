Western Kentucky faces Marshall, looks for 4th straight home win

Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Marshall trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-1 in home games. Western Kentucky is ninth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 75.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 0-1 in road games. Marshall is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Western Kentucky scores 78.8 points, 11.3 more per game than the 67.5 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hilltoppers.

Nate Martin is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.