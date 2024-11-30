Western Kentucky faces Marshall, aims for 4th straight home win

Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers…

Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -7.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Marshall aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-1 at home. Western Kentucky has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thundering Herd are 0-1 on the road. Marshall averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Western Kentucky scores 78.8 points, 11.3 more per game than the 67.5 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hilltoppers.

Nate Martin is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

