Western Illinois visits Northern Iowa after Hutson’s 22-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-2)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Western Illinois after Jacob Hutson scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 79-73 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

Northern Iowa went 19-14 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers shot 45.6% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Western Illinois finished 14-6 in OVC action and 10-6 on the road last season. The Leathernecks gave up 65.7 points per game while committing 14.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

