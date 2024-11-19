Western Illinois visits Northern Iowa after Hutson’s 22-point performance

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-2) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-2)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -14.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Western Illinois after Jacob Hutson scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 79-73 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

Northern Iowa went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Western Illinois finished 10-6 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Leathernecks averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.