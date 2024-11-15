Western Illinois plays Central Arkansas following Myers’ 26-point performance

Central Arkansas Bears (1-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts…

Central Arkansas Bears (1-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Central Arkansas after Ryan Myers scored 26 points in Western Illinois’ 87-73 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

Western Illinois finished 21-12 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Leathernecks shot 42.7% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Central Arkansas went 9-23 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Bears averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.