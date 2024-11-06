Western Illinois Leathernecks to take on the Pepperdine Waves on the road

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Pepperdine Waves Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Western Illinois. Pepperdine finished…

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Pepperdine Waves

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Western Illinois.

Pepperdine finished 13-20 overall last season while going 9-8 at home. The Waves averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Western Illinois went 21-12 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Leathernecks averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

