Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Incarnate Word Cardinals meet in Macomb, Illinois

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-3)

Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word and Western Illinois square off in Macomb, Illinois.

The Leathernecks are 4-3 in non-conference play. Western Illinois allows 67.3 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 3-3 in non-conference play. Incarnate Word averages 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Western Illinois’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word scores 14.0 more points per game (81.3) than Western Illinois gives up to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is shooting 34.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Leathernecks.

Davion Bailey is averaging 15.8 points for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

