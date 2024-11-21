Western Illinois defeats Monmouth (Illinois) 73-46

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Myers had 19 points in Western Illinois’ 73-46 victory over Monmouth (Illinois) on Thursday night.…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Myers had 19 points in Western Illinois’ 73-46 victory over Monmouth (Illinois) on Thursday night.

Myers also added five rebounds for the Leathernecks (3-3). Marko Maletic shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Julius Rollins shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Declan Flynn finished with 10 points and two steals for the Fighting Scots. Cameron Thomas added 10 points and two steals for Monmouth (IL). Jordan Hill also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

