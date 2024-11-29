Western Carolina visits Joplin and No. 10 Marquette

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette hosts…

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette hosts Western Carolina after David Joplin scored 27 points in Marquette’s 94-59 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Marquette is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts have gone 0-3 away from home. Western Carolina averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Marquette averages 83.1 points, 10.1 more per game than the 73.0 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Chevalier Emery averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

