Western Carolina secures 100-61 win against Bob Jones

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Kell scored 16 points as Western Carolina beat Bob Jones 100-61 on Monday night.

Kell also added seven rebounds for the Catamounts. Chase McKey scored 13 points while going 6 of 6 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Cord Stansberry finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

Shad Vander Hart finished with 16 points and three steals for the Bruins, members of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Trevor Brunson added 12 points for Bob Jones. Devin Dean finished with eight points.

