Western Carolina faces Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (7-1) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina…

Florida State Seminoles (7-1) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Florida State at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Catamounts have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Western Carolina ranks second in the SoCon with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bernard Pelote averaging 6.4.

The Seminoles have a 7-1 record in non-conference play. Florida State is seventh in the ACC with 14.8 assists per game led by Daquan Davis averaging 2.3.

Western Carolina makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Florida State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chevalier Emery is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Jamir Watkins averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.