Western Carolina Catamounts travel to take on the Queens Royals

Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Queens Royals (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on Western Carolina.

Queens finished 11-3 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Royals averaged 13.1 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

Western Carolina finished 11-8 in SoCon action and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

