West Virginia plays Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (4-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces Louisville at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Mountaineers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. West Virginia averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Cardinals are 4-1 in non-conference play. Louisville has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

West Virginia makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Louisville averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Mountaineers.

Reyne Smith is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.