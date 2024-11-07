West Virginia hosts UMass after Diggins’ 26-point game

UMass Minutemen (1-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on…

UMass Minutemen (1-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on West Virginia after Rahsool Diggins scored 26 points in UMass’ 103-74 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

West Virginia went 9-23 overall a season ago while going 9-9 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

UMass finished 11-8 in A-10 action and 4-6 on the road a season ago. The Minutemen averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.