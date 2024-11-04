West Virginia hosts Robert Morris to start season

Robert Morris Colonials at West Virginia Mountaineers Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -16.5; over/under…

Robert Morris Colonials at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia begins the season at home against Robert Morris.

West Virginia finished 9-9 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Robert Morris finished 10-22 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shot 46.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.