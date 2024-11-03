West Virginia hosts Robert Morris for season opener

Robert Morris Colonials at West Virginia Mountaineers Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -16.5; over/under…

Robert Morris Colonials at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Robert Morris in the season opener.

West Virginia finished 9-23 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers averaged 10.4 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.

Robert Morris finished 3-13 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Colonials shot 43.3% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.