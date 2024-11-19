West Virginia hosts Iona after Reaves’ 22-point game

Iona Gaels (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits West…

Iona Gaels (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits West Virginia after Dejour Reaves scored 22 points in Iona’s 62-59 victory against the Vermont Catamounts.

West Virginia finished 9-9 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Mountaineers gave up 76.8 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Iona went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Gaels averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.