West Georgia Wolves and the Utah Valley Wolverines meet

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1) vs. West Georgia Wolves (0-6)

Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -14.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will take on Utah Valley at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.

The Wolves have a 0-6 record in non-conference play. West Georgia allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.2 points per game.

Utah Valley went 16-16 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines averaged 6.9 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.