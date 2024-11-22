West Georgia visits Georgia Southern after White’s 25-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (0-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays…

West Georgia Wolves (0-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays West Georgia after Nakavieon White scored 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 102-87 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Georgia Southern scores 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 0-4 away from home. West Georgia allows 82.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.8 points per game.

Georgia Southern’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante’ Holiman is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

