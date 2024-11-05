West Georgia set for road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

West Georgia Wolves at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts West Georgia.…

West Georgia Wolves at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts West Georgia.

Georgia Tech finished 8-7 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Yellow Jackets gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

West Georgia did not compete in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

