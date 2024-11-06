West Georgia set for road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

West Georgia Wolves at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts West Georgia.…

West Georgia Wolves at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts West Georgia.

Georgia Tech went 8-7 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Yellow Jackets averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

West Georgia did not play Division I basketball during the 2023-24 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

