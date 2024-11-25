West Georgia faces Utah Valley in Carrollton, Georgia

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1) vs. West Georgia Wolves (0-6) Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will…

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1) vs. West Georgia Wolves (0-6)

Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will play Utah Valley at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.

The Wolves are 0-6 in non-conference play. West Georgia is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Utah Valley finished 16-16 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines averaged 6.9 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

