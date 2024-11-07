Weber State visits Oregon State after Minor’s 23-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts…

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Weber State after Damarco Minor scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 80-57 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Oregon State went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Beavers averaged 68.9 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.8% from behind the arc last season.

Weber State finished 20-12 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.