Weber State visits Oregon State after Minor’s 23-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on Weber State after Damarco Minor scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 80-57 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Oregon State finished 12-6 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Beavers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 15.0 bench points last season.

Weber State finished 11-8 in Big Sky play and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

