Weber State visits Nevada following Sanders’ 20-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Weber State after Kobe Sanders scored 20 points in Nevada’s 63-53 win against the Washington Huskies.

Nevada went 26-8 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 6.3 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

Weber State finished 7-7 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

