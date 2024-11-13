Weber State visits Nevada following Sanders’ 20-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Weber State Wildcats (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -16.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces Weber State after Kobe Sanders scored 20 points in Nevada’s 63-53 win over the Washington Huskies.

Nevada went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Wolf Pack averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 16.6 bench points last season.

Weber State went 20-12 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Wildcats shot 47.0% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

