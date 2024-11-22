Weber State takes on UC Irvine following Threatt’s 27-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-0) at Weber State Wildcats (1-3) Ogden, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8.5;…

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-0) at Weber State Wildcats (1-3)

Ogden, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts UC Irvine after Blaise Threatt scored 27 points in Weber State’s 73-68 overtime loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Weber State finished 12-2 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Wildcats averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

UC Irvine finished 8-9 on the road and 24-10 overall last season. The Anteaters averaged 15.5 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

