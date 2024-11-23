Watson scores 19 as Loyola Chicago downs Tulsa 89-53

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson had 19 points in Loyola Chicago’s 89-53 victory against Tulsa on Saturday night. Watson shot…

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson had 19 points in Loyola Chicago’s 89-53 victory against Tulsa on Saturday night.

Watson shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line for the Ramblers (6-0). Jayden Dawson scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Sheldon Edwards went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points. The Ramblers picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Golden Hurricane (3-3) were led in scoring by Dwon Odom, who finished with 10 points. Braeden Carrington added nine points and two blocks for Tulsa. Matt Reed had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

