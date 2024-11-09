Watkins scores 16 of 30 in final 10 minutes; Florida State beats Rice 73-65

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 17 of his 30 points in the second-half Saturday night and Florida State never…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 17 of his 30 points in the second-half Saturday night and Florida State never trailed as the Seminoles beat Rice 73-65 in the Battleground 2k24 at the Toyota Center.

Watkins made 7 of 14 from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range and 14 of 22 from the free-throw line. Malique Ewin scored 11 points (all in the second half) and finished with seven rebounds for Florida State (2-2).

Watkins hit a 3 to open the scoring and, after a layup by Kellen Amos made it 4-4, Taylor Bol Bowen’s dunk gave the Seminoles the lead for good with 16:39 left in the first half.

Alem Huseinovic hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Rice. Amos scored 12 and Trae Broadnax added 10 but was 2-of-10 shooting with five turnovers.

Rice went 7-plus minutes without a made field goal and FSU stretched its lead to 33-21 with 1:08 left before halftime before a layup by Jimmy Oladokun Jr. trimmed the Owls’ deficit to 10 points at halftime.

Huseinovic sandwiched a pair a 3s around a 3-pointer by Broadnax in a 9-0 spurt to open the second half that made it one-point game with 17:58 to play, but Ewin scored Florida State’s next six points to make it 39-33 less then 2 minutes later.

Amos hit a 3 that pulled Rice to within 49-46 with 10 minutes remaining but Watkins scored 16 points from there — including a thunderous right-hand dunk that capped a 13-2 run and gave Florida State a 68-53 lead with 2:30 to go.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.