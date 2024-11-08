Watkins is back with No. 1 South Carolina and is expected to play against No. 9 N.C. State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins is back with No. 1 South Carolina after her suspension and is expected to…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins is back with No. 1 South Carolina after her suspension and is expected to play in the team’s next game against No. 9 N.C. State on Sunday.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Watkins, a versatile, high-flying, 6-foot-3 forward who led the Southeastern Conference with 91 blocks last season, has looked good in her first few practices since returning from her more than two months away from the team.

Watkins was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping on Aug. 31 and was suspended from team activities until those charges were dismissed on Nov. 1. Watkins was reinstated to the team on Wednesday.

Staley said she wanted to “acclimatize” Watkins before allowing the 21-year-old to address her situation publicly. Does that mean Watkins won’t play against the Wolfpack?

“If she’s out here, she’s going to play,” Staley said, clarifying later that Watkins will come off the bench as she has much of the past two seasons behind starter Aliyah Boston in 2023 and Kamilla Cardoso in the undefeated national championship season a year ago.

Watkins was expected to take over down low from Cardoso, the team’s scoring and rebounding leader last season who was a first-round WNBA draft pick for the Chicago Sky. That’s been delayed since her arrest. She was suspended from all team activities, including workouts and practices. Watkins was not with the group that traveled to the White House in September to celebrated their 38-0 NCAA title-winning year.

Watkins was also not part of the team when it played an exhibition game in Memphis last month.

But Staley said Watkins’ charges are on the way to be expunged after she went through a pre-trial intervention program available to first-time offenders, according to the Fifth Judicial Solicitor’s Office’s website.

The practice “seeks to provide intervention and a second chance through rehabilitative services when those efforts can potentially deter future criminal behavior,” according to the website.

The layoff apparently has not diminished Watkins’ skills. She looked like her powerful self in the short time media got to watch practice, powering to the hoop down low and being a presence in the middle. She made several outside shots when practice was complete and players went on to individual workouts.

“She looks great,” Staley said.

That’s good news for South Carolina, which comes off a shaky opener where it defeated Michigan 68-62 in Las Vegas this past Monday. The Gamecocks, who were third in the NCAA in rebounding margin, were tied by the Wolverines in rebounds with 52 apiece.

Watkins, an all-SEC second team selection a season ago, is expected to change that when she gets back to action. Along with her SEC-leading 91 blocks, she led the nation with a 67.7 defensive rating.

Watkins has also shown off her leaping ability on the offensive end. She has the only two dunks in program history, one against Clemson as a freshman and the other against Kentucky this past January.

Watkins has slipped back in with her teammates at practice and brought a welcome sense that the team that had the first women’s undefeated Division I season in eight years was back together.

“It’s amazing,” point guard Raven Johnson said. “Her presence is just so big, like just the stuff she does. We need her.”

Staley understands that Watkins could be the focus of catcalls and derisive chants from opposing fans. Staley hopes her player receives some grace. If not, she’s confident in Watkins’ mental fortitude to push through the jeers and do what she’s done the previous two years at South Carolina.

Mentally, Staley said Watkins is in a good place. “She made a terrible mistake that if she could do it over again, she wouldn’t,” Staley said. “She’s got teammates, she’s got coaches, she’s got a support system. She’s got family.”

