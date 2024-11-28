Washington takes advantage of a flagrant-1 foul with 38.1 seconds left to beat Colorado State 73-67

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers, and Washington took advantage of a…

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers, and Washington took advantage of a flagrant-1 foul with 38.1 seconds left to beat Colorado State 73-67 on Thursday night in the Acrisure Invitational.

Washington (5-1) will play Santa Clara on Friday in the championship game. Colorado State (3-3) goes against TCU for third place.

Leading 67-65, Great Osobor elevated in the paint for a shot when Bowen Born came from behind with a hard foul across the arms. The officials reviewed the play and awarded Washington with two free throws and possession of the ball. Osobor and DJ Davis each made 1 of 2 free throws for a four-point lead.

Harris, who has 20-plus points in back-to-back games, entered with just six total 3-pointers in five games. He went 5 of 8 from distance against the Rams. Osobor finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Nique Clifford scored 13 points, Jalen Lake added 12 and Kyan Evans 11 for Colorado State.

The Rams led 58-56 with 6:49 left but only made four field goals the rest of the way. Harris scored five points in Washington’s 10-0 run to help seal it.

