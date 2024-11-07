Washington State takes on Bradley following Coward’s 23-point showing

Bradley Braves (1-0) at Washington State Cougars (1-0) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Bradley…

Bradley Braves (1-0) at Washington State Cougars (1-0)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Bradley after Cedric Coward scored 23 points in Washington State’s 100-92 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

Washington State finished 25-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Cougars shot 46.3% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Bradley finished 23-12 overall with a 6-7 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.