Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Washington State opens season…

Washington State opens season at home against Portland State

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Portland State Vikings at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State starts the season at home against Portland State.

Washington State went 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 12.4 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

Portland State finished 8-11 in Big Sky action and 5-11 on the road last season. The Vikings gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up