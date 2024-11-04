Washington State opens season at home against Portland State

Portland State Vikings at Washington State Cougars Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is…

Portland State Vikings at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State starts the season at home against Portland State.

Washington State went 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 12.4 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

Portland State finished 8-11 in Big Sky action and 5-11 on the road last season. The Vikings gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

