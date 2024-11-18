Washington State hosts Northern Colorado after Hawthorne’s 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) at Washington State Cougars (3-1) Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11.5;…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) at Washington State Cougars (3-1)

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Washington State after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 78-69 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Washington State went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Cougars averaged 12.4 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

Northern Colorado went 19-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

