Washington State Cougars to host Idaho Vandals Monday

Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Washington State Cougars (2-0) Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho.…

Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Washington State Cougars (2-0)

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho.

Washington State went 25-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Idaho went 11-21 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Vandals averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.