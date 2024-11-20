Washington State Cougars square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-3) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-1) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-3) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-1)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will take on Eastern Washington at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

The Cougars have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Washington State is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Washington went 21-11 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 6.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

