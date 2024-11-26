Washington State Cougars play the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Washington State Cougars (5-1) Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Washington State Cougars (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Fresno State in Palm Desert, California.

The Cougars have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Washington State has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Fresno State is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Washington State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Fresno State averages 74.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 76.5 Washington State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is scoring 17.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cougars.

Amar Augillard is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

