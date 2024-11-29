Washington State Cougars and the Virginia Cavaliers meet in Carolina, Puerto Rico

Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) vs. Washington State Cougars (3-3) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Washington…

Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) vs. Washington State Cougars (3-3)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Washington State square off in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Cougars have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Washington State ranks eighth in the WCC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 1.8.

The Cavaliers are 6-1 in non-conference play. Virginia averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Yonta Vaughn with 5.8.

Washington State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Virginia allows. Virginia has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.2 points.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 17.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Cavaliers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

