Washington State Cougars and the Fresno State Bulldogs square off in Palm Desert, California

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Washington State Cougars (5-1) Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State…

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Washington State Cougars (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Fresno State at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Cougars have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Washington State is fifth in the WCC with 37.0 points per game in the paint led by Nate Calmese averaging 9.7.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in non-conference play. Fresno State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington State scores 87.7 points, 12.9 more per game than the 74.8 Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Erikstrup is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 blocks.

Amar Augillard averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.