Washington Huskies and the Santa Clara Broncos square off in Palm Desert, California

Santa Clara Broncos (3-4) vs. Washington Huskies (5-1) Palm Desert, California; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under…

Santa Clara Broncos (3-4) vs. Washington Huskies (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Santa Clara at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Huskies have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Washington averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Broncos have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 2.1.

Washington scores 72.2 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 72.7 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 10.3 more points per game (76.0) than Washington gives up to opponents (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 57.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Huskies.

Adama Bal is averaging 13.6 points for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.