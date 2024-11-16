Washington hosts UMass-Lowell in non-conference matchup

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-1) at Washington Huskies (2-1) Seattle; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces UMass-Lowell in out-of-conference…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-1) at Washington Huskies (2-1)

Seattle; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces UMass-Lowell in out-of-conference play.

Washington finished 11-6 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Huskies averaged 80.6 points per game last season, 36.1 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 16.5 on fast breaks.

UMass-Lowell finished 22-10 overall with a 10-7 record on the road a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 80.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

