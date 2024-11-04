Live Radio
Washington hosts UC Davis in season opener

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:42 AM

UC Davis Aggies at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington begins the season at home against UC Davis.

Washington finished 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

UC Davis finished 20-13 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Aggies averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

