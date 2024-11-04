Washington hosts UC Davis in season opener

UC Davis Aggies at Washington Huskies Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington begins the season at home against…

UC Davis Aggies at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington begins the season at home against UC Davis.

Washington finished 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

UC Davis finished 20-13 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Aggies averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.

