Washington hosts Alcorn State after Osobor’s 23-point game

Alcorn State Braves (0-5) at Washington Huskies (3-1)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Alcorn State after Great Osobor scored 23 points in Washington’s 74-69 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

Washington went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Huskies averaged 80.6 points per game last season, 36.1 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 16.5 on fast breaks.

The Braves are 0-5 on the road. Alcorn State allows 83.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 31.6 points per game.

